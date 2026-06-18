Rahul Gandhi launches student petition drive against paper leaks, high fees

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a nationwide signature campaign aimed at highlighting issues such as examination paper leaks, rising educational costs and unemployment, describing it as a platform through which students can directly press their demands before the government.

In a video post in Hindi on X, Gandhi shared a link to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, inviting students to submit their ideas and sign a petition. "If you've suffered because of paper leaks, exam issues, or high fees, if this education system has shattered your dreams, if your family has invested a lifetime of savings in your education, then 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your voice," Gandhi said.

He described the initiative as more than a campaign, calling it a platform for students to demand affordable education, fair examinations and dignified employment opportunities.

"Join the movement: Click the link below. Fill in your name and share your ideas. Sign the petition — that's it," Gandhi said, urging young people to participate. "More the signatures, louder the goonj!"

The campaign launch came a day after Gandhi addressed the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally' in Kota, Rajasthan, where he interacted with students preparing for competitive examinations and sharply criticised the country's education system.