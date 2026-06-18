Rahul Gandhi launches student petition drive against paper leaks, high fees
Lok Sabha LoP says 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' will amplify student concerns and push for education reforms
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a nationwide signature campaign aimed at highlighting issues such as examination paper leaks, rising educational costs and unemployment, describing it as a platform through which students can directly press their demands before the government.
In a video post in Hindi on X, Gandhi shared a link to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, inviting students to submit their ideas and sign a petition. "If you've suffered because of paper leaks, exam issues, or high fees, if this education system has shattered your dreams, if your family has invested a lifetime of savings in your education, then 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your voice," Gandhi said.
He described the initiative as more than a campaign, calling it a platform for students to demand affordable education, fair examinations and dignified employment opportunities.
"Join the movement: Click the link below. Fill in your name and share your ideas. Sign the petition — that's it," Gandhi said, urging young people to participate. "More the signatures, louder the goonj!"
The campaign launch came a day after Gandhi addressed the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally' in Kota, Rajasthan, where he interacted with students preparing for competitive examinations and sharply criticised the country's education system.
Addressing a gathering in India's coaching hub, Gandhi described the current system as a "rejection system" rather than a selection system, alleging that it imposes enormous financial burdens on students and middle-class families while offering limited opportunities.
"India's education system is an extortion machine. We want a system that allows you to dream big," he said, arguing that excessive pressure, uncertainty and repeated examination failures were causing stress and anxiety among young people.
"This is not a political meeting. This is a meeting about you, about the young people who are struggling to get a future," Gandhi told students.
Using examples from examinations such as NEET, JEE, UPSC, SSC and RRB, Gandhi argued that lakhs of students spend substantial sums on schooling, coaching institutes, accommodation and preparation, despite facing extremely low chances of success. "For NEET alone, around 22 lakh students appear, but less than one lakh are selected. These are extremely difficult odds," he said.
He also claimed that families collectively spend around Rs 3.5 lakh crore annually preparing for the country's five largest competitive examinations, arguing that the education ecosystem places a crushing financial burden on households.
The Congress leader said the existing system channels students into a handful of career paths while discouraging alternative aspirations and failing to create sufficient employment opportunities. "We have to change this system. The education system we want should allow every single Indian to dream big. The second role of the education system is to help you achieve that dream," he said.
During the programme, Gandhi interacted with NEET, JEE and civil services aspirants, as well as their parents, discussing the financial and emotional pressures associated with competitive examinations.
According to a Congress release, the campaign will travel across the country with support from the party's student and youth wings, including the NSUI and Youth Congress. Gandhi is expected to address similar conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi as part of a broader effort to spotlight student concerns and demand accountability over issues such as paper leaks and examination irregularities.
With PTI inputs