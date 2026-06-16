'My young and Gen Z friends...', says Rahul Gandhi ahead of Kota convention
Congress leader calls out Modi government’s responsibility and integrity as he launches campaign addressing education challenges faced by the youth
Ahead of a student convention in Kota, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 16 June, accused the Modi government of undermining the dreams of millions of young Indians through repeated exam paper leaks, mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, soaring fees and privatisation.
Gandhi emphasised that securing the future of the youth is a fundamental responsibility of the Centre, but said the current government treats both responsibility and integrity as “concepts alien” to its functioning.
“My young and Gen Z friends, one thing is clear to me, and I want you to engrain this in your heart as well: securing the future of every young Indian is the government's responsibility. Yet, both responsibility and integrity are concepts alien to the Modi government,” he wrote in a Hindi post on X (formerly Twitter).
He further accused the government of using 'paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatisation, and scams' to shatter 'crores of dreams everyday' Gandhi urged the youth to remember that 'the future of the youth will determine the future of the nation'.
“To address these issues in detail, I am calling upon you—let us transform the ‘voice of students’ rising from every street, town, and city across the country into a powerful roar in Kota,” he added.
The Congress plans to use the Kota event, scheduled for 17 June, to highlight the setbacks faced by students due to alleged exam irregularities and rising education costs. About 10,000 students are expected to attend this first convention in an outreach drive aimed at youth across India.
Kota in Rajasthan is a leading coaching hub where nearly 1.2 lakh students prepare for competitive exams like NEET and JEE, making it an ideal venue to spotlight these issues.