'My young and Gen Z friends...', says Rahul Gandhi ahead of Kota convention

Ahead of a student convention in Kota, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 16 June, accused the Modi government of undermining the dreams of millions of young Indians through repeated exam paper leaks, mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, soaring fees and privatisation.

Gandhi emphasised that securing the future of the youth is a fundamental responsibility of the Centre, but said the current government treats both responsibility and integrity as “concepts alien” to its functioning.

“My young and Gen Z friends, one thing is clear to me, and I want you to engrain this in your heart as well: securing the future of every young Indian is the government's responsibility. Yet, both responsibility and integrity are concepts alien to the Modi government,” he wrote in a Hindi post on X (formerly Twitter).