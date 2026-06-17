India's education system puts pressure on children, crushes them: Rahul Gandhi in Kota

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India's education system puts pressure on children, stresses them and crushes them, as he launched the party's nationwide student outreach campaign from Kota.

Addressing the "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha Rally, Gandhi said students across the country were struggling under immense pressure and deserved a better future.

"This is not good for the country. I want all of us to work together to ensure that no student in this country ever feels what this girl felt," he said.

In his opening remarks, Gandhi stressed that the event was focused on students and their concerns.

"This is not a political meeting. This is a meeting about you, about the young people who are struggling to get a future. This evening is about you, the challenges that you are dealing with every single day," he said.

Following his remarks, five students — three girls and two boys — joined Gandhi on stage for an interaction. The students were aspirants preparing for NEET, JEE and the civil services examination.