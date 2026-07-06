Haaland’s magical brace stuns Brazil, sends Norway into historic WC quarters

Erling Haaland produced a performance for the ages, scoring a sensational second-half brace as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at New Jersey Stadium on Monday (IST), booking their place in the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history.

The victory ranks among the greatest in Norwegian football, ending Brazil's campaign in the Round of 16 for the first time since the 1990 World Cup, when they were knocked out by arch-rivals Argentina.

Haaland once again proved unstoppable on the biggest stage. His sixth and seventh goals of the tournament not only powered Norway into the last eight but also drew him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

The 25-year-old striker also reached another remarkable milestone, taking his international tally to 62 goals in just 54 appearances for Norway — equalling Scandinavian icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time international record of 62 goals, achieved in 122 matches. Haaland has now scored in each of Norway's last 14 competitive matches, netting an astonishing 27 goals during that run.