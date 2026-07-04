World Cup: Know all your match-ups as battlelines are drawn for last 16

There has been hardly a dull moment in this FIFA World Cup in the first three weeks – and that by itself is an endorsement of the world governing body’s decision to expand the tournament by 16 teams at one go from 2026. It’s now time for the Round-of-16 to begin where each match is a potential cracker – and one is not talking about a Spain vs Portugal or Mexico vs England alone.

Most of the favourites still remain in the hunt after the first-ever Round of 32 in history, an additional round due to the increase in number of teams to 48. However, except France and Spain, a few like reigning champions Argentina, Brazil and England must have breathed a huge sigh of relief to survive their last respective hurdles. Messi & Co were certainly staring at the brink against Cape Verde as the African nation actually overwhelmed them on Saturday by drawing level twice till the matchwinner came in extra time.

Talking about African nations, it’s the first time that two from the continent – Qatar semi-finalists Morocco and Egypt made it to the pre quarters. There were at least two more deserving ones who were waylaid by the heavyweights at the fag end of the matches: Voginha’s Cape Verde and DR Congo, underlining the continent’s intrinsic strength as a footballing superpower. Europe stands tall with seven countries at this stage, South America five, North America two and no teams from Asia.