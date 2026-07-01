World Cup: Kylian Mbappe the leader chasing the trophy again, not Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe clearly hasn't forgotten the night of 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. His hat-trick in the World Cup final — only the second after Geoff Hurst's in 1966 — was not enough to help France retain the title. Nearly four years later, the French captain is chasing redemption.

If that means giving the peerless Lionel Messi a run for his money in the race for the Golden Boot, so be it. Mbappe's double against Sweden on Tuesday, which helped France cruise into the last 16, drew him level with the Argentine great on six goals.

But his priorities seem to have shifted this time. Ever since Didier Deschamps handed him the captain's armband in early 2023, leading France to another World Cup triumph appears to matter more than any individual honour.

"I'm very aware of who I am, how I play and what I have to do, but it's not just about me," Mbappe said through a translator after the game at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

"The entire team knows what needs to be done. A new competition started today. We played well, but we were timid at times. We could have done better in the beginning."

It was the response of a captain leading a squad packed with some of the biggest names in club football.

Footballers are often said to peak between the ages of 25 and 30 — Diego Maradona's immortal 1986 World Cup being the classic example. Not everyone can emulate Messi by lifting the trophy at 35 in a fifth appearance. Mbappe, now 27, is right in that sweet spot. Yet he has already experienced both ends of the World Cup spectrum — winning the title as an 18-year-old in Russia in 2018 and finishing runner-up four years later. As the tournament enters its decisive phase, he looks ready for one final push.

His relentless desire to win trophies — whether with France or with Real Madrid — also marks a quiet transition from a period of self-doubt that threatened to blunt his edge between 2023 and 2024.