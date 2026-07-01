World Cup: Kylian Mbappe the leader chasing the trophy again, not Golden Boot
The Frenchman has shed six kilos to regain his trademark acceleration — but it is the World Cup, not individual accolades, that now fuels him
Kylian Mbappe clearly hasn't forgotten the night of 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. His hat-trick in the World Cup final — only the second after Geoff Hurst's in 1966 — was not enough to help France retain the title. Nearly four years later, the French captain is chasing redemption.
If that means giving the peerless Lionel Messi a run for his money in the race for the Golden Boot, so be it. Mbappe's double against Sweden on Tuesday, which helped France cruise into the last 16, drew him level with the Argentine great on six goals.
But his priorities seem to have shifted this time. Ever since Didier Deschamps handed him the captain's armband in early 2023, leading France to another World Cup triumph appears to matter more than any individual honour.
"I'm very aware of who I am, how I play and what I have to do, but it's not just about me," Mbappe said through a translator after the game at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
"The entire team knows what needs to be done. A new competition started today. We played well, but we were timid at times. We could have done better in the beginning."
It was the response of a captain leading a squad packed with some of the biggest names in club football.
Footballers are often said to peak between the ages of 25 and 30 — Diego Maradona's immortal 1986 World Cup being the classic example. Not everyone can emulate Messi by lifting the trophy at 35 in a fifth appearance. Mbappe, now 27, is right in that sweet spot. Yet he has already experienced both ends of the World Cup spectrum — winning the title as an 18-year-old in Russia in 2018 and finishing runner-up four years later. As the tournament enters its decisive phase, he looks ready for one final push.
His relentless desire to win trophies — whether with France or with Real Madrid — also marks a quiet transition from a period of self-doubt that threatened to blunt his edge between 2023 and 2024.
It followed his extraordinary performances in successive World Cups, when constant comparisons with Messi and Neymar appeared to trigger a phase of performance anxiety.
Sports psychologists often describe this as the "superhero syndrome" in young athletes — the expectation to produce extraordinary performances every single game. Combined with relentless media scrutiny, it can lead to burnout.
Mbappe's frustration became public when he criticised his role under Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier, saying he disliked being used as a central striker and felt like a "stepping stone" for teammates rather than the dynamic forward attacking space where he was most effective.
His move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 did not transform things overnight. But Mbappe appears to have quietly rebuilt himself ahead of this season. Although Los Blancos endured a disappointing campaign without a major trophy, a leaner Mbappe has rediscovered the infectious energy and smile that once defined him.
Reports suggest he shed six kilos during the off-season, helping him regain the explosive acceleration that made him one of football's most devastating forwards. The goals have followed. After Tuesday's brace, he moved past Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 World Cup goals and now sits just one behind Messi's record of 19 across six tournaments. He also surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo to become the highest scorer in World Cup knockout matches with 10 goals — further proof of his remarkable temperament on the biggest stage.
The goals are unlikely to stop, but what stood out against Sweden was a noticeable shift in mindset — from individual stardom to selfless leadership. After completing France's emphatic win with two goals, Mbappe skipped his trademark celebration and instead ran to embrace Deschamps, offering support to his coach following a personal bereavement.
Looking ahead, Mbappe summed up his priorities in one sentence.
"Messi will score," he said. "But I want the trophy."
Paraguay, France's opponents in the last 16, have every reason to be wary.