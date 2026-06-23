World Cup: A Golden Boot race for the ages as goals rain in early stages

It’s been raining goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, if the first 10 days of action across North America are any indication. Little wonder, then, that a fascinating three-way battle for the Golden Boot is brewing between the ageless Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and goal machine Erling Haaland.

After just two Argentina matches, the football world cannot stop talking about the genius from Rosario. At 39, Lionel Messi has emphatically dispelled any notion that he would be used sparingly at this World Cup. Consider this: the talismanic captain, with seemingly nothing left to achieve in the game, has scored all five of Argentina's goals so far, including a hat-trick. In the process, he became the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 18 goals, surpassing Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16, and has surged to the front of the Golden Boot race.

Tied for second place are French captain Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, with four goals each, after both struck braces against Iraq and Senegal, respectively, in their teams' second matches. Third in the race are two unlikely contenders — Germany's Deniz Undav and Canada's Jonathan David — with three goals apiece. But it is still early days, and plenty of surprises could lie ahead.