World Cup: Will planning around an ageing Ronaldo cost Portugal dear?

Much like any leader, Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying cry for his Portugal teammates on social media after they were held to an embarrassing 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo on the night of Wednesday, 17 June. Ironically though, the talismanic captain is facing flak for his own nondescript performance and the team’s inability to close the match after Congo’s equaliser, raising questions as to whether coach Roberto Martinez is actually harming the team's cause by planning around him.

Taking the field on the heels of some sensational marksmanship by Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe and young turk Erling Halland, one expected a show of a champion’s ego from CR7, arguably the greatest goal-scorer of this century with 143 international strikes and nearly 1,000 career goals. What, however, transpired was an insipid performance, with only three shots at the goal and zero chances. On this night at least, the 41-year-old seemed well past his prime.

The inevitable trolling followed on social media, made worse by a candid admission from DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau that they did not need any ‘special plans’ to contain the ageing star. The most damning media headline, meanwhile, perhaps came from The Independent of UK when it said: ‘10 men and a statue, Portugal are sacrificing another World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo’s ego.’