World Cup: Time for the masters to take centre stage for one last dance
Messi’s Argentina set to open against Algeria tomorrow morning IST; Ronaldo’s men take on DR Congo later in the day
The “last dance” of football’s two biggest stars of this era — as the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been billed — is upon us. On Thursday morning (6:30 am IST), Lionel Messi will begin his quest to become only the second player after Pelé to win back-to-back World Cups as his team takes on Algeria. Later in the evening, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Congo (10:30 pm).
Three and a half years after Qatar 2022, few diehard fans would have bet on football’s two modern greats returning for another World Cup. Many felt they would be stretching their international careers too far, yet the “Big Two” continue to remain the sport’s biggest draw, heading into what will be a record sixth World Cup appearance for both icons.
It’s a matter of ifs and buts whether either of them could still be the last man standing on 19 July, but a closer look at the draw reveals something intriguing. If both Argentina and Portugal top their groups, Messi and Ronaldo could be on course to meet in the quarterfinals in Kansas City on 11 June. A head-to-head that would evoke nostalgia in abundance, recalling memories of countless El Clásicos in La Liga.
Speaking after Qatar 2022, Messi had said unequivocally: ‘’Obviously I wanted to finish my career with this. I can't ask for anymore,’’ he said after dragging Lionel Scaloni’s side to victory over France on penalties in that World Cup final in Doha. ‘’My career is coming to an end because these are my final years. What more could there be after this?’’
Fair enough but then, a Messi 3.0 seemed to be on the anvil after he switched over to the less demanding environment of Major League Soccer. He won the MLS Cup with Inter Miami last year and seemed to be in excellent touch – while the dreams of one last dance must have been fuelled when he captained the La Albiceleste to Copa America in the US in 2024 and was the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifying campaign.
‘’I will do everything to make sure he is there,’’ insisted Scaloni, with Messi now just two games away from reaching 200 caps. He is set to add to his record of 26 appearances in World Cup matches, including their run to the 2014 final in Brazil.
He now has 13 World Cup goals, barely three goals away from Miroslav Klose’s alltime record of 16 while Argentina's group opponents do not appear the toughest. They begin against Algeria and Austria before tackling Jordan in Dallas, three days after Messi's 39th birthday.
He has a couple of years on Ronaldo, but the 41-year-old Portuguese talisman was determined to carry his international career on in the hope of landing the ultimate prize. Ronaldo was a teenager when he lost the Euro 2004 final with Portugal on home soil, but he made up for that by captaining them to victory at Euro 2016.
Yet the World Cup has proven harder, at least after Portugal got to the 2006 semi-finals. Portugal have won only one World Cup knockout match since then when they hammered Switzerland 6-1 in 2022 with Ronaldo dropped to the bench by the erstwhile coach Fernando Santos.
Roberto Martinez took over after that and restored Ronaldo as the first-choice striker, which he remains despite not scoring at Euro 2024 when Portugal lost in the last eight. Much like Argentina's Scaloni, Martinez is completely sold on CR7's aura - though one hopes it doesn't deter them from taking tough decisions.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, is the most-capped men's player of all time with 226 international appearances and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar is now set to win the Saudi title with Al Nassr.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, confirmed recently this would be his last World Cup, insisting: "I'm going to be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment."
The goal-hungry man will be seeking to add to his eight World Cup goals, and hopeful, get a first in the knockout stages. ‘’He is more than just a football player, but for the national team that is all he is,’’ said Martinez in an interview. ‘’He is the captain and he shows exemplary commitment to his country. He is incredible.’’
It’s time, then, for the masters to take centre stage…