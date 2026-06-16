World Cup: Time for the masters to take centre stage for one last dance

The “last dance” of football’s two biggest stars of this era — as the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been billed — is upon us. On Thursday morning (6:30 am IST), Lionel Messi will begin his quest to become only the second player after Pelé to win back-to-back World Cups as his team takes on Algeria. Later in the evening, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Congo (10:30 pm).

Three and a half years after Qatar 2022, few diehard fans would have bet on football’s two modern greats returning for another World Cup. Many felt they would be stretching their international careers too far, yet the “Big Two” continue to remain the sport’s biggest draw, heading into what will be a record sixth World Cup appearance for both icons.

It’s a matter of ifs and buts whether either of them could still be the last man standing on 19 July, but a closer look at the draw reveals something intriguing. If both Argentina and Portugal top their groups, Messi and Ronaldo could be on course to meet in the quarterfinals in Kansas City on 11 June. A head-to-head that would evoke nostalgia in abundance, recalling memories of countless El Clásicos in La Liga.