World Cup: How does Ronaldo, 41, set for record sixth appearance, defy age?

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr right after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it seemed like a pragmatic move in more ways than one. At 37, the prolific Portuguese forward had already achieved almost everything in the game — five World Cup appearances, a European Championship title, and hundreds of goals — making a move to a less competitive league, coupled with enormous financial rewards, appear like a natural next step.

The intent of the Saudis, of course, was clear – CR7 could be their brand ambassador as they wanted to give a major facelift to the Saudi Pro League to be a part of the sports washing plan in their bid for the 2030 World Cup. The regional big brothers had then just lost a game of one-upmanship to Qatar, who defied all negative publicity to host a successful World Cup, and they wanted to make amends.

As the 41-year-old was named in Roberto Martinez’s 27-man roster on Tuesday, Ronaldo’s decision to opt for a less demanding league was vindicated. It has kept him in top shape and relatively injury-free while the most valuable brand in football still went on doing what he likes best – scoring goals for fun. The first man to play six World Cups in it’s 96-year-old history (his biggest competitor Leo Messi is set to join him once the Argentina squad is named), Ronaldo is expected to play the leader in a seasoned squad which also boasts of the likes of Bruno Fernandez and Joao Felix.