FIFA World Cup 2026: No broadcast deal yet for India. Is cricket to blame?
Prasar Bharati approached by Delhi HC for bailout measures; India too big a market for FIFA to ignore, AIFF says
The drama over the lack of an official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup in India, with less than a month to go for the world's largest football extravaganza, seems like a poor reflection on the country’s desire to be seen as a sporting nation. A visit to the FIFA website shows that more than 100 countries have finalised their broadcast deals with the world governing body, but India does not feature among them.
With the days ticking by and the absence of any takers, the matter has now reached Delhi High Court, which on 11 May issued a notice to Prasar Bharati over a plea seeking directions to ensure that the marquee event is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air platforms like Doordarshan and DD Sports.
Advocate Avdhesh Bairwa had filed the writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, raising fears that millions of football fans in India could miss out on live telecast of the ‘greatest show on earth’.
There are reports that Prasar Bharati has held exploratory discussions with FIFA as a fallback option should commercial negotiations with private broadcasters fail, which may see a throwback to the days when only knockout matches were beamed on Doordarshan. The world governing body, which initially sought close to $100 million for the combined India media rights package for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, is reported to have lowered it to the region of $35 million, but still there are no takers.
JioStar, formed through the Reliance-Disney merger, reportedly offered around $20 million for the upcoming edition but the bid was rejected and the impasse continues. The question that is quietly doing the rounds is: while the broadcasters would certainly be looking at a return on investment (RoI), are the exorbitant price tags to acquire media rights for cricket properties like ICC events or the IPL coming in the way of someone like JioStar playing ball?
The answer is yes and no. Despite the Indian media rights landscape being dominated by cricket, Viacom 18 had acquired the rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for a reported price tag of $60 million. JioCinema, which provided free live streaming in India on its mobile app and website, recorded more than 110 million digital viewers during the tournament, with the Argentina vs France final alone drawing 32 million viewers.
‘’The match timings in India are making a huge difference in terms of marketability unlike the Qatar edition. Most of the matches have kick-off times of 12.30 am, 3.30 am or 6.30 am, and this is making broadcasters wary,’’ a well known industry insider told National Herald.
While the argument holds, he also broke down why it’s quite challenging to monetise a football match. ‘’Any broadcaster depends on two avenues for revenue generation from a sporting event — commercials and subscription. While the match timings for this World Cup are inconvenient in our time zone, FIFA has certain restrictions against pop-up ads etc during a game. Hence, the only window is half-time, but viewers mostly take a break rather than listen to experts,’’ he observed. ‘’It’s also not very tenable to levy additional subscription charges when people already have Jio connections.’’
What has also not helped is that since the merger between Viacom18 and Disney Star, JioStar now controls a dominant share of India’s sports broadcasting ecosystem and enjoys almost near-monopoly leverage in rights discussions. There have been reports that Sony explored the possibility of bidding, but eventually decided against a formal offer.
Football fans live in hope that there could be a late compromise between FIFA and JioStar. Reacting to a query on the subject, All India Football Federation deputy secretary-general M. Satya Narayan said: ‘’See, the AIFF has no role in this but we feel India is too big a market for FIFA to finalise a plan without us on the radar. The hesitation on the part of the broadcasters could be because of timings but hopefully, there will be a solution soon so that the million of football fans here are not deprived.’’
Key regional broadcasters:
USA: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock, Universo
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS
UK: ITVX
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Australia: SBS
Germany: ARD, ZDF
India: No official broadcaster yet; negotiations ongoing with broadcasters like JioStar
Digital and Global
YouTube: Will air live match action, including the first 10 minutes of games as an appetizer, in addition to select full matches per a March 2026 deal
FIFA+: FIFA's direct-to-consumer platform is available for streaming
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