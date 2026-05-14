FIFA World Cup 2026: No broadcast deal yet for India. Is cricket to blame?

The drama over the lack of an official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup in India, with less than a month to go for the world's largest football extravaganza, seems like a poor reflection on the country’s desire to be seen as a sporting nation. A visit to the FIFA website shows that more than 100 countries have finalised their broadcast deals with the world governing body, but India does not feature among them.

With the days ticking by and the absence of any takers, the matter has now reached Delhi High Court, which on 11 May issued a notice to Prasar Bharati over a plea seeking directions to ensure that the marquee event is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air platforms like Doordarshan and DD Sports.

Advocate Avdhesh Bairwa had filed the writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, raising fears that millions of football fans in India could miss out on live telecast of the ‘greatest show on earth’.

There are reports that Prasar Bharati has held exploratory discussions with FIFA as a fallback option should commercial negotiations with private broadcasters fail, which may see a throwback to the days when only knockout matches were beamed on Doordarshan. The world governing body, which initially sought close to $100 million for the combined India media rights package for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, is reported to have lowered it to the region of $35 million, but still there are no takers.