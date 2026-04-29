FIFA World Cup: Will fans in India not watch live telecasts?

The uneasy question gnawing at the minds of Indian football fans, with barely one-and-a-half months to go for the FIFA World Cup, is that there is no official broadcaster for the country yet. The showpiece, which will see an expanded field of 48 teams and a last hurrah for the two icons Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will kick off on 12 June across the US, Mexico and Canada.

The ‘greatest show on earth’ has a huge following in the Indian market — especially in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra — thanks to the exposure to global club football. However, industry watchers feel that time zone differences and the potential dilution in the quality of competition with 16 teams added at one go — not to speak of the uncertainty of advertising revenue — have been a major deterrent for the likes of Jio Hotstar, Sony and Fan Code.

FIFA had, for the 2026 cycle, attempted to bundle two upcoming World Cups (2026 and 2030) and initially sought close to $100 million from the Indian sub-continent. The market didn’t respond favourably, forcing the world governing body to scale it down in a big way but it still failed to draw interest from the big players.