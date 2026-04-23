World Cup: US sends feelers to FIFA to replace Iran with Italy, report says

The war between Iran and US-Israel axis is threatening to have a direct fallout on the FIFA World Cup with reports of Donald Trump asking the world governing body to replace Iran with Italy in case the Asian country pulls out. Iran, one of the first countries to book a place in the showpiece, wanted their group matches shifted from the US to Mexico for safety reasons but FIFA has turned down their request.

Speaking to the Financial Times, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli admitted: ‘’I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) ​Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would ⁠be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify ​inclusion.’’

Football circles, however, see this as an out-of-line move on part of US as no host nation have the right to influence FIFA’s choice of replacement should Iran finally stay away from the tournament which is barely 50 days away. The FT report says that the plan is an effort to repair ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the two fell out amid the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war.