World Cup: US sends feelers to FIFA to replace Iran with Italy, report says
Move seen as an attempt to repair ties with Italy; Iran squad, meanwhile, are ready with preparations
The war between Iran and US-Israel axis is threatening to have a direct fallout on the FIFA World Cup with reports of Donald Trump asking the world governing body to replace Iran with Italy in case the Asian country pulls out. Iran, one of the first countries to book a place in the showpiece, wanted their group matches shifted from the US to Mexico for safety reasons but FIFA has turned down their request.
Speaking to the Financial Times, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli admitted: ‘’I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.’’
Football circles, however, see this as an out-of-line move on part of US as no host nation have the right to influence FIFA’s choice of replacement should Iran finally stay away from the tournament which is barely 50 days away. The FT report says that the plan is an effort to repair ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the two fell out amid the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war.
Technically speaking, FIFA can do the needful as Article 6.7 of the 2026 World Cup regulations allows them full control over the selection of a replacement team in case of withdrawal or exclusion. However, that would tantamount to denying Asia a rightful berth as Iran had qualified directly for one of the eight quotas from the continent and FIFA would ideally replace them with another Asian team to maintain the continental balance. Asia has eight direct quotas in the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Iraq qualified through the inter-confederation playoff.
The AFC would be expected to lobby hard for the replacement to come from Asia with the United Arab Emirates, who lost a qualifying playoff to Iraq last November, the obvious choice. The UAE have nowhere near the footballing pedigree of the Italians, having appeared at only one edition of the World Cup finals in 1990 when they lost all three matches.
Italy suffered a shock in March after the national team missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row following a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.
FIFA president Infantino had earlier said that all matches would take place as scheduled, while offering the Iran team help with preparations for the tournament. ‘’We are preparing and making arrangements for the World Cup, but we are obedient to the decisions of the authorities,’’ Iranian football federation (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj told reporters at a pro-government rally in Tehran on Wednesday. ‘’For now, the decision is for the national team to be fully prepared for the World Cup.’’
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