2026 World Cup: FIFA says Iran coming for sure, but is Trump listening?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is still more than 50 days away, and all the talk is about whether Iran will be eventually making the trip. While FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted in a public forum on Tuesday, 14 April that Iran will be ‘coming for sure,’ FIFA has once again refused to play ball to Iran’s request to shift their three group matches from the US to co-hosts Mexico.

Speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum in Washington, Infantino said: “We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play.”

Infantino said he recently visited the Iranian team at their training camp in Antalya, Turkey, where he said the team indicated it wanted to play. “They should play — sports should be outside of politics,” the supremo of football's world governing body said. “Now, okay — we don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth but if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them intact and together well we are doing that.”