FIFA World Cup: Iran team’s tribute to slain schoolchildren grabs spotlight

Meanwhile, the Iranian national team is continuing preparations for the World Cup and has no intention of pulling out of the tournament. However, they have insisted they will “boycott” matches held in the United States, football chief Mehdi Taj affirmed. The team has appealed to FIFA to shift their group-stage matches to Mexico, and the decision now rests with the world governing body.

Iran was one of the first nations to qualify for the finals, but their participation has been uncertain since the conflict between the Islamic Republic and the United States began in late February. The tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July and is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

“We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup,” FFIRI President Taj told Fars News Agency earlier this week. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that her country would be open to hosting Iran’s World Cup matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt, but the final decision on any venue change rests with FIFA.

FIFA said it is in contact with the Iranian federation and “looks forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025”. Beau Busch, Asia Pacific president of the football players’ union FIFPRO, emphasized that FIFA has a duty to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the World Cup.

“FIFA has an institutional responsibility to protect human rights,” the Australian told the media. “It is critical that FIFA undertake a comprehensive human rights impact assessment to ensure that every participant — players, officials, and fans — can be safe, and that all risks are identified and mitigated.”