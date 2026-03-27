Iran bars sports teams from travelling to ‘hostile’ countries citing safety concerns

Iran has prohibited its national and club sports teams from travelling to countries it deems “hostile”, citing concerns over the safety of athletes as conflict continues to grip the West Asia.

The directive, issued by Iran’s Ministry of Sports in Tehran and reported by state television, comes just days before Tractor FC were due to play a key Asian Champions League Elite playoff match against Shabab Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

In its statement, the ministry said: “The presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice.”

The move reflects growing instability across the region, where the ongoing conflict has led to missile strikes, drone attacks and widespread disruption affecting multiple countries.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had only recently rescheduled western zone playoff matches that were postponed due to the conflict. The games are now set to take place in Jeddah on 13 and 14 April, with the Saudi city also scheduled to host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final between 16 and 25 April.

Iranian authorities have instructed the national football federation and clubs to inform the Asian Football Confederation of the decision, with the expectation that affected matches will be relocated.