No one can exclude us from World Cup: Iran soccer team to Trump

Iran’s national football team has pushed back against comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting it may not be appropriate for the country to compete in the 2026 World Cup, declaring that “no one can exclude” it from the tournament.

In a statement posted on the team’s official Instagram account on Thursday, the squad stressed that the World Cup is governed by FIFA and cannot be decided by any individual leader or host nation.

“The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual, country,” the post said. “Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup.”

The message also contained a pointed response to Trump’s remarks about the safety of Iranian players during the tournament, suggesting that the only team that could face exclusion would be a host country unable to guarantee security for participating sides.

Trump had earlier written on social media that while Iran’s team was “welcome” at the tournament, he believed “it is not appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety”.