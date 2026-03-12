Iranian tanker strikes challenge Trump’s claim of 'we won'

US President Donald Trump declared this week that the war against Iran had effectively been won. Events in the Gulf on Thursday appeared to challenge that claim, as a string of fresh attacks on shipping set tankers ablaze near Iraq’s southern coast and intensified disruption to global energy supplies.

According to a Reuters report, two tankers caught fire in Iraqi territorial waters near the port of Basra overnight in what authorities described as attacks by Iranian explosive boats. Images verified by Reuters and filmed from the shoreline showed the vessels engulfed in towering orange fireballs that illuminated the night sky.

At least one crew member was killed, Iraqi officials said, according to the Reuters report.

The incidents formed part of a wider wave of maritime strikes across the Gulf. Hours earlier, three other ships had been hit in the region. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they carried out one of those attacks, targeting a Thai bulk carrier that was set ablaze after it allegedly ignored their orders, Reuters reported.

Separately, a maritime security authority said another container vessel reported being struck by an unidentified projectile near the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The attacks come two weeks after the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran, a conflict that has already killed around 2,000 people and triggered the most severe disruption to global energy supplies since the oil crises of the 1970s.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the latest escalation. Prices, which had dipped earlier in the week after Trump suggested the war would soon end, surged back above $100 a barrel.