Indian crew member killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker near Basra coast

An Indian national was killed after a US-owned crude oil tanker was attacked near the Basra coast in southern Iraq, officials said on Wednesday, with the Indian embassy confirming that several Indian crew members were evacuated following the incident.

The tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands and owned by a United States-based company, was reportedly targeted by an Iranian unmanned or “suicide” boat inside Iraqi territorial waters near the Khor Al Zubair Port, according to sources familiar with the development.

One Indian crew member died in the attack. Authorities have not publicly released the identity of the victim.

The remaining crew members onboard the vessel were rescued following the incident and transported to Basra for assistance and evaluation, officials said.

The Indian embassy in Iraq confirmed the death in a statement posted on social media.

“On 11 March 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life,” the embassy said.

It added that 15 other Indian crew members onboard the ship had been evacuated to a safe location.

“The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place,” the embassy said, adding that it was in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued Indian sailors while extending condolences to the family of the deceased.