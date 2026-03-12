Indian crew member killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker near Basra coast
Indian embassy in Iraq confirms death; 15 Indian sailors evacuated after suspected Iranian unmanned boat strike on Marshall Islands-flagged tanker
An Indian national was killed after a US-owned crude oil tanker was attacked near the Basra coast in southern Iraq, officials said on Wednesday, with the Indian embassy confirming that several Indian crew members were evacuated following the incident.
The tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands and owned by a United States-based company, was reportedly targeted by an Iranian unmanned or “suicide” boat inside Iraqi territorial waters near the Khor Al Zubair Port, according to sources familiar with the development.
One Indian crew member died in the attack. Authorities have not publicly released the identity of the victim.
The remaining crew members onboard the vessel were rescued following the incident and transported to Basra for assistance and evaluation, officials said.
The Indian embassy in Iraq confirmed the death in a statement posted on social media.
“On 11 March 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life,” the embassy said.
It added that 15 other Indian crew members onboard the ship had been evacuated to a safe location.
“The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place,” the embassy said, adding that it was in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued Indian sailors while extending condolences to the family of the deceased.
Embassy monitoring situation
The embassy said it was providing all possible assistance to the evacuated crew members and coordinating with Iraqi authorities regarding the incident.
Officials did not immediately confirm further details about the nature of the attack, though sources said the tanker was struck by an unmanned explosive boat allegedly deployed by Iran.
There was no immediate official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the alleged involvement.
Sources in the maritime sector said Indian nationals constitute more than 15 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, raising concerns that Indian sailors often remain vulnerable during attacks on commercial vessels in conflict zones.
“Regardless of which ship is targeted in regional tensions, Indian sailors frequently end up becoming collateral victims due to their large presence in global shipping,” a source familiar with the matter said.
Vessel details
According to maritime tracking platform VesselFinder, Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker measuring 228.6 metres in length and 32.57 metres in width.
The vessel was built in 2007 and currently sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands.
It has a gross tonnage of 42,010 and a deadweight tonnage of 73,976, according to shipping records.
Attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf region have increased amid rising tensions involving Iran and Western-linked vessels in recent years.
The waters near Basra and the northern Gulf remain strategically important for global oil transport, with tankers regularly passing through the area while transporting crude oil from Middle Eastern export terminals.
