US refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq as Iran-backed militia claims responsibility

The US has suffered a major setback amid the war with Iran, with a US military refueling plane having crashed in Iraq, prompting rescue operations.

As an Iran-backed militia group claimed it shot down the aircraft, the United States military denied this with CENTCOM claiming that the crash did not result from hostile or friendly fire. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, CENTCOM said.

The aircraft, a Boeing KC‑135 Stratotanker, went down on Thursday during an incident involving another US aircraft, according to United States Central Command (CENTCOM). Officials said the second aircraft landed safely following the event.