Exclusive: Our young players need to value the Brazil shirt, says Cafu
India should look at match on 3 October as a learning experience, says the man who holds the record of playing three back-to-back World Cup finals
A visit by Cafu, the only footballer in history to have figured in three back-to-back World Cup finals, is arguably one of the best choices to drum up momentum for the upcoming Brazil versus India friendly in Kolkata on 3 October. The man with the captain’s armband, who held aloft football’s biggest prize in 2002—the last time the Selecao won the trophy—wants a Brazilian to emulate his record but is candid enough to admit that the job won’t be easy.
Now 56, the charismatic wing back who has two World Cup trophies (first one under Dunga’s captaincy in 1994) on his shelves, had been on a whistle stop tour of India with pit stops in Mumbai and Bengal. The enviable record which the 56-year-old has in his proud possession came up and Cafu said: ‘’Look, records are made to be broken. I set this record of being the only player in football history to play in three consecutive World Cup finals. We do hope another Brazilian can achieve this feat but it’s going to be very difficult, very, very difficult.
Replying to National Herald queries exclusively, the former AS Roma and AC Milan defender said: ‘’It’s not easy to reach a World Cup final or win it twice. Reaching three World Cup finals is very difficult but not impossible because I did it. I am very happy to have set this record and to know that it will hardly be broken by anyone.’’
It may be a bitter pill to swallow for the Brazilians, the only country to have achieved a Penta of World Cups, to accept that the Samba boys are no longer infallible—as their 2-0 defeat to Norway in the pre-quarters showed in the USA. The tour of Australia and India is the first assignment for Carlo Ancelotti & Co after their unceremonious exit in the World Cup while the Copa America comes up in two years’ time.
Asked what would be his prescription to rebuild, Cafu said after much persuasion: ‘’Well, the job has to begin by investing in our young players— having the youth take on the responsibility, commitment, understanding and wisdom about what it means to wear the Brazilian national team shirt, the importance and the responsibility that shirt carries. I think this is the only way Brazil will shine once again on the world stage.’’
The first brush for Kolkata with Brazilian football came almost five decades back when Pele, then just retired from the international scene, arrived here to a tumultuous welcome as part of the New York Cosmos outfit alongwith his erstwhile teammate Carlos Alberto. The significance of such a historic occasion is not lost on Cafu. He said: ‘’Pele’s relationship with Kolkata is something impressive. Pele practically kicked things off worldwide so that Brazil could also be known globally through the beautiful game and is like a reference point. The fact that Pele came here to Kolkata to show Indians the true essence of Brazilian football is something that fills us with a lot of pride. And I feel even more proud to be here today representing Brazil.’’
Finally, what would be Cafu’s advice to the Blue Tigers for the 3 October game—billed as one of the greatest mis-matches? Striking an upbeat note, the former Brazilian captain said: ‘’The Indian national team should look at this match as a learning experience. The 2030 World Cup is coming and national teams are going to be preparing and this will be great preparation for the Indian team to play five-time world champions Brazil. I think this exchange of experience will be very valuable for the Indian team.’’