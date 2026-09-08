Exclusive: Our young players need to value the Brazil shirt, says Cafu

A visit by Cafu, the only footballer in history to have figured in three back-to-back World Cup finals, is arguably one of the best choices to drum up momentum for the upcoming Brazil versus India friendly in Kolkata on 3 October. The man with the captain’s armband, who held aloft football’s biggest prize in 2002—the last time the Selecao won the trophy—wants a Brazilian to emulate his record but is candid enough to admit that the job won’t be easy.

Now 56, the charismatic wing back who has two World Cup trophies (first one under Dunga’s captaincy in 1994) on his shelves, had been on a whistle stop tour of India with pit stops in Mumbai and Bengal. The enviable record which the 56-year-old has in his proud possession came up and Cafu said: ‘’Look, records are made to be broken. I set this record of being the only player in football history to play in three consecutive World Cup finals. We do hope another Brazilian can achieve this feat but it’s going to be very difficult, very, very difficult.

Replying to National Herald queries exclusively, the former AS Roma and AC Milan defender said: ‘’It’s not easy to reach a World Cup final or win it twice. Reaching three World Cup finals is very difficult but not impossible because I did it. I am very happy to have set this record and to know that it will hardly be broken by anyone.’’