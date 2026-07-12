World Cup: Argentina set up England semi after 3-1 win over 10-man Switzerland

The turning point arrived five minutes later in controversial fashion. Swiss forward Breel Embolo was initially shown a second yellow card for simulation after going down inside the area. Following a VAR review under the tournament's new protocol allowing officials to correct mistaken identity, Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro upheld the decision that Embolo had dived, leaving Switzerland to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Argentina pushed relentlessly for a winner in normal time. Lisandro Martinez came agonisingly close with an acrobatic scissor-kick in the closing moments, while Messi thought he had restored the lead only for his delicate chip to be denied by the goalkeeper. Although the assistant referee raised the offside flag, television replays suggested the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner may have been onside, denying him what could have been his ninth goal of the tournament.

With penalties looming, Alvarez produced the defining moment of the evening. The Manchester City forward collected possession outside the penalty area before unleashing a thunderous 25-yard strike that flew into the top-right corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Argentine supporters.

As Switzerland threw players forward in search of an equaliser, gaps inevitably appeared at the back. Thiago Almada led a swift counterattack in the dying moments of extra time, and after his effort ricocheted kindly into the path of Lautaro Martinez, the Inter Milan striker calmly slotted home Argentina's third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory sends Argentina into a mouth-watering semifinal against England in Atlanta on Wednesday, while Spain and France will contest the other semifinal on Tuesday. England also required extra time to edge Norway 2-1 in their quarterfinal, setting up a clash between two heavyweights chasing a place in the World Cup final.

Argentina remain on course to achieve a feat accomplished by only two nations in World Cup history — Italy and Brazil — by successfully defending the title. Yet their route has been anything but straightforward, having also needed extra time to overcome Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

With 39-year-old Lionel Messi continuing to inspire with moments of enduring brilliance and Alvarez emerging as the latest hero, Argentina's quest for football's greatest prize remains very much alive.

With agency inputs