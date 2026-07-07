World Cup: Jailbreak for Argentina on way to quarters, heartbreak for Egypt

Three goals in last 13 minutes – that’s what it took champions Argentina to come back from the dead and tame a resilient Egypt 3-2 in Miami and earn a spot in the World Cup quarter finals on Tuesday. The defending champions managed to stay in the hunt in their bid to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, but not before giving their legion of supporters almost a heart attack.

It looked that the mother of all upsets was on the cards when the Pharaohs, in their first-ever knockout campaign in the World Cup, were leading 2-0 with goals till the 78th minute from Yasser Ibrahim and and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It could have been 3-0 but a phenomenal solo effort from Mostafa Zico was disallowed after a retrospective foul at the point at the other end – a call by French referee Francois Letexier, whose supervision came repeatedly under the scanner for it's inconsistency.

Leo Messi’s men – beefed up with multiple changes in the second half – were coming back hard at the Africans as the time ticked on. A minute lapse in concentration saw Cristian Romero firing in a header, before the master cannoned a volley off a loose ball to get two late goals in four minutes to get Argentina back into the game.