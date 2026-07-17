FIFA WC 2026 champions to receive first-ever title rings in football history
FIFA says the bespoke rings will celebrate the legacy of the tournament and create a lasting symbol of football immortality for the champions
When the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions lift the coveted trophy at Jersey Stadium, they will take home more than just football's most prized silverware. Alongside the iconic trophy and glittering gold medals, the winners will be presented with the first-ever FIFA World Cup championship rings — a tradition borrowed from the grand stages of American sport and introduced to the global game.
FIFA said the bespoke rings will celebrate the legacy of the tournament and create a lasting symbol of football immortality for the champions.
Designed as a tribute to victory, one side of each ring will feature the legendary FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be personalised to capture the spirit and identity of the winning team. Every ring will carry an individual number, be custom-fitted for its owner and arrive with a certificate of authenticity.
Moments after the final whistle, the victorious captain and head coach will receive temporary rings to mark the historic triumph. The remaining 30 championship rings for the winning squad will then undergo individual customisation before being presented at a later date, ensuring a perfect fit for a lifetime keepsake.
The rings will be part of an exclusive collection of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, reflecting the year of the tournament. Thirty will belong to the champions, while the remaining 1,996 rings will be released worldwide as official licensed products, giving fans an opportunity to own a unique piece of World Cup history.
The landmark 2026 final will see European champions Spain face defending champions Argentina in the tournament's 104th match. Spain booked their place in the title clash after a commanding semi-final victory over pre-tournament favourites France.
Argentina, meanwhile, have battled their way into a second consecutive World Cup final and their seventh overall. The reigning champions stormed through the group stage with three victories, powered by the brilliance of captain Lionel Messi, who has scored eight goals in this tournament and 21 across his remarkable World Cup career.
As the footballing world prepares for the crowning of a new champion, the first FIFA World Cup championship rings promise to add another timeless chapter to the sport's rich history.
With IANS inputs