FIFA WC 2026 champions to receive first-ever title rings in football history

When the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions lift the coveted trophy at Jersey Stadium, they will take home more than just football's most prized silverware. Alongside the iconic trophy and glittering gold medals, the winners will be presented with the first-ever FIFA World Cup championship rings — a tradition borrowed from the grand stages of American sport and introduced to the global game.

FIFA said the bespoke rings will celebrate the legacy of the tournament and create a lasting symbol of football immortality for the champions.

Designed as a tribute to victory, one side of each ring will feature the legendary FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be personalised to capture the spirit and identity of the winning team. Every ring will carry an individual number, be custom-fitted for its owner and arrive with a certificate of authenticity.

Moments after the final whistle, the victorious captain and head coach will receive temporary rings to mark the historic triumph. The remaining 30 championship rings for the winning squad will then undergo individual customisation before being presented at a later date, ensuring a perfect fit for a lifetime keepsake.