Why Messi show against England may be one of his career-best

When the paeans of praise for yet another superlative semi-final performance by Lionel Messi die down, it will be time to assess whether it ranks among his greatest displays on the World Cup stage. It is a tough call, as every member of his global fan base has a favourite performance from his two decades of brilliance. Even so, this one has a strong claim to be among his top five.

Yes, the maestro did not add to his tally of eight goals, which leaves him joint-top of the Golden Boot race alongside Kylian Mbappé. But another opportunity awaits him in the final. Messi scored twice in the epic 2022 World Cup final against France, and even if a fired-up Mbappé overtakes him after the third-place play-off, the 39-year-old has already done enough to emerge as the frontrunner for the Golden Ball.

“It’s crazy how everything is unfolding,” the man of the moment said, before adding: “Honestly, before the World Cup began, I really believed in this group. I knew we would make the last four [teams] and that we would be in contention. And now we’ve reached another final. I think that’s five in a row. I’m not sure. It’s incredible.”