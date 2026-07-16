Argentina rise again: Late fightback keeps world champions’ dream alive

Argentina refused to surrender their crown.

In a dramatic night of football filled with tension, resilience and late heroics, the defending champions produced a breathtaking comeback to defeat England 2-1 and secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

With the clock ticking towards extra time, Argentina turned the match on its head through moments of individual brilliance. Enzo Fernandez levelled the contest with a stunning strike from distance before Lautaro Martinez delivered the decisive blow in the third minute of stoppage time, sending the holders into Sunday's final against Spain in New York New Jersey.

The victory extended Argentina's remarkable record to six wins from six World Cup semi-finals, further strengthening their reputation as one of the tournament's greatest knockout-stage forces.

For England, the defeat prolonged a painful wait. The Three Lions, appearing in their second semi-final in three World Cups, fell short of reaching their first final since their historic triumph in 1966. Their latest heartbreak added to previous semi-final exits in 1990, 2018 and now 2026.

England strike first, Argentina roar back

The semi-final began as a battle of nerves and intensity, with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. Chances were rare in a tightly contested opening half, with John Stones heading wide from a Declan Rice free-kick and Fernandez firing over at the other end.

After the break, Argentina pushed forward in search of inspiration, with Julian Alvarez forcing a sharp save from Jordan Pickford after bursting beyond Djed Spence.

But it was England who found the breakthrough.