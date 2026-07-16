Argentina rise again: Late fightback keeps world champions’ dream alive
Win extends Argentina’s perfect record to six World Cup semi-final victories, cementing their knockout-stage dominance
Argentina refused to surrender their crown.
In a dramatic night of football filled with tension, resilience and late heroics, the defending champions produced a breathtaking comeback to defeat England 2-1 and secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
With the clock ticking towards extra time, Argentina turned the match on its head through moments of individual brilliance. Enzo Fernandez levelled the contest with a stunning strike from distance before Lautaro Martinez delivered the decisive blow in the third minute of stoppage time, sending the holders into Sunday's final against Spain in New York New Jersey.
The victory extended Argentina's remarkable record to six wins from six World Cup semi-finals, further strengthening their reputation as one of the tournament's greatest knockout-stage forces.
For England, the defeat prolonged a painful wait. The Three Lions, appearing in their second semi-final in three World Cups, fell short of reaching their first final since their historic triumph in 1966. Their latest heartbreak added to previous semi-final exits in 1990, 2018 and now 2026.
England strike first, Argentina roar back
The semi-final began as a battle of nerves and intensity, with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. Chances were rare in a tightly contested opening half, with John Stones heading wide from a Declan Rice free-kick and Fernandez firing over at the other end.
After the break, Argentina pushed forward in search of inspiration, with Julian Alvarez forcing a sharp save from Jordan Pickford after bursting beyond Djed Spence.
But it was England who found the breakthrough.
Morgan Rogers, one of three changes made to the starting XI, produced a superb low delivery from the right, allowing Gordon to arrive at the far post and fire a composed finish past Emiliano Martinez. For a moment, England appeared destined to write another chapter in their World Cup history.
Argentina, however, responded like champions.
As England dropped deeper under relentless pressure, the holders began to surround the Three Lions' defence. Spence produced a crucial goal-saving challenge to deny Giuliano Simeone, while Pickford stood tall to keep out Nico Gonzalez's header. Alexis Mac Allister came agonisingly close when his header struck the post.
Then came Argentina's equaliser.
Following a cleverly worked short corner, Lionel Messi found Fernandez, who unleashed a spectacular long-range strike that raced beyond Pickford and reignited Argentina's hopes.
The final twist arrived deep into stoppage time.
After Mac Allister's effort struck the post, Messi kept the move alive and delivered a precise cross into the box. Martinez rose at the far post and headed home the winner, sparking wild celebrations among Argentina's players and supporters.
Messi breaks another record
The night also added another chapter to Lionel Messi's extraordinary World Cup story.
At 39 years and 21 days old, Messi became the oldest outfield player to feature in a World Cup semi-final, surpassing the previous record held by Fritz Walter and Gunnar Gren, who were both 37 years and 236 days old when they faced each other in the 1958 tournament.
Argentina now stand one victory away from becoming the first repeat champions since Brazil in 1962. They have already joined an elite group of nations to reach a World Cup final in consecutive editions, following Italy, Brazil, France and their own teams of 1986 and 1990.
Standing between Scaloni's Argentina and another piece of football history are Spain, who await in Sunday's final. After another unforgettable night, the champions remain alive — and their dream of defending the world's biggest football crown burns brighter than ever.
With agency inputs