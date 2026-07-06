FIFA WC: England edge Mexico in last-16 thriller to set QF date with Norway

Mexico began brightly, dominating possession and pinning England deep inside their own half. But the game turned dramatically in the space of 98 breathtaking seconds.

Bukayo Saka delivered an inviting cross that Bellingham powered home with a commanding header to open the scoring. Before the hosts could recover, Mexico surrendered possession straight from the restart, Harry Kane released Bellingham, and the Real Madrid midfielder calmly slotted home his second to stun the packed stadium.

The co-hosts responded almost immediately through Julian Quinones, whose powerful finish beat Jordan Pickford from close range to halve the deficit. Mexico continued to press relentlessly, but Pickford produced a superb save to deny Raul Jimenez before halftime and preserve England's slender advantage.

England almost extended their lead after the restart when Nico O'Reilly struck the post, but the momentum shifted moments later as Quansah was shown a red card for a challenge on Jesus Gallardo, leaving the visitors to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Despite the setback, England struck again. Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel brought down Anthony Gordon inside the penalty area, and Kane coolly dispatched the resulting spot-kick for his sixth goal of the tournament, restoring England's two-goal cushion.

The drama was far from over.

Kane then conceded a penalty at the other end after a VAR review found he had fouled Brian Gutierrez. Raul Jimenez converted from the spot to make it 3-2 and ignite hopes of an extraordinary comeback.

Roared on by the home crowd, Mexico threw everything forward in the closing stages, but England's depleted defence stood firm to seal a memorable victory.

England will now face Norway in the quarterfinals in Miami on 11 July, with Bellingham and Kane leading a side that continues to grow in belief after surviving one of the tournament's most dramatic knockout ties.

With IANS inputs