FIFA WC: Morocco forward Saibari ruled out of quarter-final against France

The North African side now faces the daunting task of overcoming France, the runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, without one of their most reliable attacking threats. Morocco may have to rely on greater defensive discipline and collective resilience against a French side boasting considerable firepower.

Meanwhile, FIFA's decision to appoint an all-Argentine officiating team for the quarter-final has generated widespread debate, marking the first time at the 2026 World Cup that a match will be overseen entirely by officials from a single country. However, Ouahbi dismissed concerns over the appointment and backed the match officials' impartiality.

"We're talking about a very experienced referee," he said. "That's what we want. We want experienced referees for these types of matches, so we're very calm."

The Morocco coach also pointed to his team's previous experience earlier in the tournament.

"We had a Dutch referee before facing the Netherlands, and he did very well. So that's not something we really talk about because we know they're just trying to do their best. The referee we'll have against France is not so quick to give bookings, and that can have an impact, but I would not say anything against the quality of the referees," he added.

France and Morocco share a limited but competitive history on the international stage, having met six times across all competitions. France hold the upper hand with four victories, while one match ended in a draw and Morocco have registered one win.

The two nations also crossed paths in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where France secured a 2-0 victory to end Morocco's historic run — the first by an African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. Morocco will now be eager to script a different ending as they seek revenge and a place in the last four of the 2026 tournament.

With IANS inputs