WC quarters: Rice and Odegaard – top Gunners set to turn foes for a day

There is no dearth of subplots in the high-voltage all-European quarter-final clash between England and Norway on Saturday, with Erling Haaland’s strong England connections being one of them. However, few storylines match that of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard — the two architects of Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph after 22 years — who will be pulling the midfield strings for their respective teams.

Odegaard, the 27-year-old captain of Norway, has been the driving force behind the Nordic side with his tireless work rate, while Rice has played a similarly pivotal role in an England campaign led by Harry Kane that has had its share of ups and downs. Both appear to have carried their club form into the international stage after inspiring Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years before guiding the Gunners to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout.

Come Saturday (Sunday, 2.30 am IST), Ødegaard and Rice will put their club camaraderie aside as Norway and England lock horns in a blockbuster quarter-final. There is no dearth of mutual admiration between two of the finest midfielders of their generation. Earlier this week, Odegaard was effusive in his praise for Rice.

“He’s someone who always gives absolutely everything for the team. He is always fighting for every single ball, bringing his energy to the pitch and driving the team forward. He can defend, he can attack, he can be physical, and he is excellent on the ball. He’s a very complete player, so it’s going to be a good test for all of us,” Odegaard said.