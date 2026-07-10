WC quarters: Rice and Odegaard – top Gunners set to turn foes for a day
Midfield aces hold the key for England, Norway’s fortunes at Miami Stadium on Saturday
There is no dearth of subplots in the high-voltage all-European quarter-final clash between England and Norway on Saturday, with Erling Haaland’s strong England connections being one of them. However, few storylines match that of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard — the two architects of Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph after 22 years — who will be pulling the midfield strings for their respective teams.
Odegaard, the 27-year-old captain of Norway, has been the driving force behind the Nordic side with his tireless work rate, while Rice has played a similarly pivotal role in an England campaign led by Harry Kane that has had its share of ups and downs. Both appear to have carried their club form into the international stage after inspiring Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years before guiding the Gunners to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout.
Come Saturday (Sunday, 2.30 am IST), Ødegaard and Rice will put their club camaraderie aside as Norway and England lock horns in a blockbuster quarter-final. There is no dearth of mutual admiration between two of the finest midfielders of their generation. Earlier this week, Odegaard was effusive in his praise for Rice.
“He’s someone who always gives absolutely everything for the team. He is always fighting for every single ball, bringing his energy to the pitch and driving the team forward. He can defend, he can attack, he can be physical, and he is excellent on the ball. He’s a very complete player, so it’s going to be a good test for all of us,” Odegaard said.
No wonder, such niceties will be cast aside at the Miami Stadium as the Norwegian will once again be at his tireless best to unsettle an England which is superior man-to-man. Odegaard has provided three assists so far, a tally only bettered by Michael Olise, Brahim Diaz and Bruno Guimaraes. A piece of statistics is also telltale about him – the wiry frame of Odegaard has made more sprints than any other player (229) and only Sander Berge has covered more ground than his 47,542 metres.
A leader by example, Odegaard has also fostered a strong team spirit that has powered Norway to their best-ever World Cup performance, achieved in their first appearance at the tournament in 28 years. He has even volunteered to lead the team's 'Viking Row' celebrations, beating a Nordic drum to kick off the now-iconic victory ritual. After Erling Haaland's two-goal display against Brazil in the Round of 16, however, Odegaard handed over the honour to his superstar No. 9 — a subtle acknowledgement of the latter's match-winning contribution.
Odegaard also wears the captain’s armband for Arsenal and speaking in 2025, Rice offered an insight to what makes him an ideal fit for the role. “He’s one of the best lads I’ve seen in terms of how he lives his life off the pitch,” said the Englishman. “He’s got the full respect of the [Arsenal] dressing room, the way he demands, the way he drives the team, the way he speaks. He’s been amazing for us and I wouldn’t one anyone else being our captain.”
Rice, who plays in a deeper midfield role to his Arsenal counterpart, has been among Thomas Tuchel’s best performers at the World Cup. His positional awareness, relentless energy and competitive spirit have come to fore during Three Lions’ campaign, helping to provide a platform for the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kane to wreak havoc in attacking areas. Rice’s distribution has also been on point – as figures reveal that he has found an England teammate with an impressive 91 per cent of his 171 passes.
His potency from setpieces, an attribute which may be required against a hard pressing Norway, was on show when a measured, swerving, perfectly corner was converted Harry Kane in their thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia. His dead-ball deliveries were a key component of Arsenal’s recent success with the Gunners scoring from a record 19 corners in 2025-26.
Tuchel, meanwhile, has described Rice as ‘’one of the very best midfielders in the world”, before adding: “He is also very humble, a football lover,’’ added the German. ‘’He is a team player and is ready every day to give energy and quality to the group. I am proud to be his coach.”
Time to see who has the last laugh…