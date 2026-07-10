France down Morocco as Mbappe, Dembele seal semifinal spot
Victory sent France into the semifinals, where they will face Spain or Belgium in Arlington on Tuesday
France’s World Cup dream remained firmly on course as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele delivered the decisive blows in a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco, sending the reigning champions into a third successive semifinal appearance.
Under the lights at the Gillette Stadium outside Boston, Les Bleus showcased their trademark blend of patience, precision and ruthless finishing to end Morocco’s spirited campaign. Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a moment of individual brilliance, curling a sumptuous strike beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for his eighth goal of the tournament. Dembele then put the contest beyond doubt six minutes later, sealing a clinical triumph with a composed finish.
The victory booked France a place in the last four, where Didier Deschamps’ side will face either European champions Spain or Belgium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.
Morocco arrived with history on their side after becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022 and were expected to test France’s ambitions of reaching a third consecutive final. However, the Atlas Lions found themselves trapped by France’s control and struggled to create meaningful opportunities against a disciplined French defence.
Morocco’s first real effort on target came only in the 83rd minute, when Azzedine Ounahi’s free-kick forced France goalkeeper Mike Maignan into a sharp save. Until then, France had dictated the rhythm, restricting Morocco’s attacking threat while patiently searching for the opening.
The breakthrough, however, took longer than expected. France had a golden opportunity to seize the lead in the 28th minute when Mbappe was awarded a penalty after being brought down by Noussair Mazraoui. But after a lengthy VAR review, Bounou stood tall to deny the French superstar from the spot.
Morocco survived until the interval, but France’s relentless pressure eventually proved impossible to withstand. Ten minutes into the second half, Mbappe produced a flash of magic, weaving space on the edge of the box before bending a superb right-footed effort into the net.
Dembele delivered the final blow in the 66th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain forward surged through midfield before calmly guiding a low strike into the bottom corner, extinguishing Morocco’s hopes of another famous upset.
France now turn their attention to the semifinal, awaiting the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal clash between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles, as they continue their pursuit of another World Cup crown.
With agency inputs