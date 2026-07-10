France down Morocco as Mbappe, Dembele seal semifinal spot

France’s World Cup dream remained firmly on course as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele delivered the decisive blows in a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco, sending the reigning champions into a third successive semifinal appearance.

Under the lights at the Gillette Stadium outside Boston, Les Bleus showcased their trademark blend of patience, precision and ruthless finishing to end Morocco’s spirited campaign. Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a moment of individual brilliance, curling a sumptuous strike beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for his eighth goal of the tournament. Dembele then put the contest beyond doubt six minutes later, sealing a clinical triumph with a composed finish.

The victory booked France a place in the last four, where Didier Deschamps’ side will face either European champions Spain or Belgium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Morocco arrived with history on their side after becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022 and were expected to test France’s ambitions of reaching a third consecutive final. However, the Atlas Lions found themselves trapped by France’s control and struggled to create meaningful opportunities against a disciplined French defence.