What is mistaken identity, which reduced Swiss to 10 men?

Embolo, 29, left the pitch in Kansas City in tears, consoled by his teammates. “There was absolutely no reason to issue a yellow card,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said after the match. “It was a harmless situation, and the referee should have let play continue.” The incident occurred near the right touchline, well away from any dangerous area in Argentina's final third.

“We were punished because of a rule that is unacceptable. I don’t understand it. The fact that they intervened unnecessarily is extremely hurtful. It’s a rule that has nothing to do with football,” he said — a sentiment that many observers would argue was not without merit.

What is mistaken identity?

The new rule states that if a player is cautioned or sent off, and a VAR review subsequently establishes that the offence was actually committed by an opposing player, the referee can correct the mistaken identity and amend the disciplinary decision. Had Paredes not initially been booked for the challenge, the 'mistaken identity' protocol would not have come into play and Embolo would have remained on the pitch.

The first use of the new law came earlier in the tournament when USA defender Tim Ream conceded a free kick and was shown a yellow card for what was initially deemed a foul on Miguel Almirón. After the free kick was taken, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie was called to the pitch-side monitor by the VAR and overturned his decision — something referees had not previously been permitted to do under the old protocol.