FIFA World Cup: Spain favourites for title, says Opta the supercomputer

Who will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to start in less than 10 days in the US, Canada and Mexico? While the pundits wrack their brains, Opta the supercomputer has identified Lamine Yamal’s Spain as the leading favourite on the basis of topping it’s extensive simulation model.

While La Roja, the reigning European champions, emerged as the favourite after a 16.1 per cent run of 10,000 tournaments, France, England and Argentina continue to be viewed as other major contenders. Each of the three teams surpassed the 10 per cent mark for tournament victories in the model’s projections.

The data also suggest that a maiden World Cup winner remains far from certain with just over a third of simulations producing a first-time champion. The sheer size of the 2026 World Cup means forecasting has become more complicated than ever with 48 teams creating countless possible scenarios.