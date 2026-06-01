It’s official: Zee lands deal to telecast FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

The suspense over Indian football fans being able to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live finally ended on Monday, 1 June, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd saying it has reached a deal with FIFA to broadcast 39 global football events, including the World Cup this year as well as the 2030 edition, along with the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The matches will air on the group's newly launched Unite8 Sports channels — Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, and will be streamed on Zee5. The deal is believed to be valued at around $35 million, though there is no mention of the amount in Zee’s official statement. FIFA had initially quoted close to $100 million for rights to the 2026 and 2030 editions combined.

“The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience. We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’ coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India,” FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai is quoted as saying in the statement.