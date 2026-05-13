Former Mohun Bagan president ‘Tutu’ Bose dies at 79 after cardiac arrest

Former Mohun Bagan Super Giant president Swapan Sadhan Bose, fondly known as “Tutu Babu” in Kolkata’s Maidan circles, died late Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 79.

One of the most influential football administrators in Indian football history, Bose had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata for multiple health complications. According to family sources, he breathed his last around 11.45 pm.

Bose is survived by his sons, Srinjay and Soumik Bose. Srinjay currently serves as secretary of Mohun Bagan.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Mohun Bagan club tent on Wednesday to allow fans, former players and sports lovers to pay their final respects. The cremation is scheduled for 4.30 pm later in the day.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Tutu Bose. He was the best father and grandfather one could ever have, a remarkable administrator, and the strongest pillar of support for everyone around him. A true banyan tree in our lives,” his grandson Arinjoy Bose wrote in a Facebook post.