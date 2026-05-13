Former Mohun Bagan president ‘Tutu’ Bose dies at 79 after cardiac arrest
His mortal remains will be kept at the Mohun Bagan club tent on Wednesday for fans and former players to pay their last respects
Former Mohun Bagan Super Giant president Swapan Sadhan Bose, fondly known as “Tutu Babu” in Kolkata’s Maidan circles, died late Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 79.
One of the most influential football administrators in Indian football history, Bose had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata for multiple health complications. According to family sources, he breathed his last around 11.45 pm.
Bose is survived by his sons, Srinjay and Soumik Bose. Srinjay currently serves as secretary of Mohun Bagan.
His mortal remains will be kept at the Mohun Bagan club tent on Wednesday to allow fans, former players and sports lovers to pay their final respects. The cremation is scheduled for 4.30 pm later in the day.
“It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Tutu Bose. He was the best father and grandfather one could ever have, a remarkable administrator, and the strongest pillar of support for everyone around him. A true banyan tree in our lives,” his grandson Arinjoy Bose wrote in a Facebook post.
Known for his administrative acumen and strong influence in Kolkata football, Bose played a defining role in shaping Mohun Bagan’s modern identity. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he served the club in multiple capacities, including secretary and president, becoming synonymous with the green-and-maroon institution.
During his tenure, the club navigated several financial and administrative crises while also embracing transformative changes that altered the landscape of Indian football. Bose was instrumental in opening the doors for foreign footballers at Mohun Bagan, breaking the club’s century-old tradition of fielding only Indian players.
One of the landmark decisions under his administration was the signing of Nigerian striker Chima Okorie, who went on to become one of the most iconic foreign footballers in Indian football history after being brought in from arch-rivals East Bengal FC.
Bose had risen to prominence in Mohun Bagan administration after defeating veteran administrator Dhiren De in a closely watched club election, eventually emerging as one of the most powerful figures in the Maidan.
He also played a key role in the merger of Mohun Bagan with ATK Mohun Bagan FC — formerly ATK or Atletico de Kolkata — in 2020, ushering in a new corporate era for the club and helping it transition into the Indian Super League age.
Tributes poured in from across the Indian football fraternity, with former players, club officials and supporters remembering Bose as a visionary administrator who left an indelible mark on the sport in the country.
With PTI inputs
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