Franco Baresi: Football loses a great sweeper back, AC Milan their mascot
Italian World Cup winner had been a one-club loyalist during a stellar 20-year career
Italian football fans may want to forget 2026 in a hurry. The death of Franco Baresi, the AC Milan legend who redefined the sweeper's role for Italy's national team, Gli Azzurri, comes as a double blow after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups.
At the 1994 World Cup in the US, Baresi anchored Italy’s formidable defence, but they lost the final to Brazil on penalties. He also had a 1982 World Cup winner’s medal, though he was an unused 22-year-old substitute throughout the tournament.
If strikers and midfielders are often showered with glory in football, Baresi belonged to a generation of Italian defenders who were stars in their own right, alongside the likes of Gaetano Scirea, tough-tackling Claudio Gentile, and the graceful Paolo Maldini at left-back. However, in hindsight, his contributions as an AC Milan loyalist often overshadow his achievements in national colours, as he spent 20 years as a one-club man and won three UEFA Champions League titles with the Rossoneri.
While no cause of death was given for the 66-year-old, Baresi had undergone surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule in August 2025 and had been receiving treatment. His last public appearance came at Milan’s San Siro stadium in February, when he carried the torch during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.
“The entire history of AC Milan is in tears,” said AC Milan, which bestowed on him the honour of being named the club’s Player of the Century. “Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan is incredibly difficult. But everyone at the club, and all Milanisti, must live up to Franco Baresi’s memory. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times.”
“His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club’s DNA, just as his iconic No. 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi’s family at this difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own.”
“In memory of Franco, we stand united, knowing he will guide and inspire us throughout our Rossoneri journey. Forever. Because Baresi is forever.”
The former Milan captain, who was handed the armband at just 22, made 719 appearances for the club over 20 seasons as a professional. It was a golden era for AC Milan, during which Baresi won six Serie A titles, with his first Scudetto arriving as a teenager in the 1978–79 campaign. He went on to lift five more league titles in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The defender also won three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Super Cups during his illustrious career.
In February, Baresi was one of the torchbearers for the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, appearing alongside former Inter Milan and Italy defender Giuseppe Bergomi, his longtime rival on the pitch.
“Italian football has lost one of its legends,” said Italian Football Federation President Giovanni Malagò. “An extraordinary champion who wore only two jerseys throughout his career: AC Milan and the Azzurri.”
After his retirement, Baresi worked as an executive at Milan, with only a brief stint at Fulham in 2002. He coached at the youth level in the early 2000s before returning to a front-office role, where he had served as a brand ambassador and honorary vice-president in recent years.