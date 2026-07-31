Franco Baresi: Football loses a great sweeper back, AC Milan their mascot

While no cause of death was given for the 66-year-old, Baresi had undergone surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule in August 2025 and had been receiving treatment. His last public appearance came at Milan’s San Siro stadium in February, when he carried the torch during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

“The entire history of AC Milan is in tears,” said AC Milan, which bestowed on him the honour of being named the club’s Player of the Century. “Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan is incredibly difficult. But everyone at the club, and all Milanisti, must live up to Franco Baresi’s memory. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times.”

“His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club’s DNA, just as his iconic No. 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi’s family at this difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own.”

“In memory of Franco, we stand united, knowing he will guide and inspire us throughout our Rossoneri journey. Forever. Because Baresi is forever.”

The former Milan captain, who was handed the armband at just 22, made 719 appearances for the club over 20 seasons as a professional. It was a golden era for AC Milan, during which Baresi won six Serie A titles, with his first Scudetto arriving as a teenager in the 1978–79 campaign. He went on to lift five more league titles in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The defender also won three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Super Cups during his illustrious career.