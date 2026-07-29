World Cup sellout: Is FIFA dangling carrot members can’t refuse?

The jigsaw is now falling into place as the world finds out what made Gianni Infantino’s FIFA bend backwards to please US President Donald Trump in the build-up to, and during the conduct of, the 2026 World Cup.

If one thought that Infantino’s roll of the dice may stop with a 48 and then 64-team World Cup in future, the football fraternity was in for a shock after FIFA’s admission that it plans to sell a ‘large minority stake’ in a new company that will run its main events: including the marquee World Cup and Club World Cup.

The carrot being dangled before the 211 member associations of FIFA is that they would be in line to receive triple the amount of development money from what it receives now which, in other words, is an offer they can’t refuse. They have until 19 September to endorse the move and it’s been nothing short of a hatchet job, executed by keeping all the major stakeholders in the dark with a big hand from the US.

The uproar has been the strongest in UEFA, the European governing body, as it mulls a boycott of the next World Cup if a new company is eventually floated to take control of the major events. The new entity called FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE) will take over all commercial operations while FIFA remains the game’s global governing body and retains a majority stake in FFE.