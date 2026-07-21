World Cup a 64-team affair from 2030? FIFA show haste but UEFA not ready

The dust has still not settled down on the first edition of the 48-team FIFA World Cup, but the FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino is already talking up chances of having a 64-team affair from the 2030 edition itself. A plan, which has not quite met the approval of UEFA – easily the most influential continental body which has produced the world champions in Spain on Sunday.

Two of the most powerful entities of the sport seem to be on a collision course as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who had been extremely vocal about FIFA acting at the beck and call of the US President Donald Trump, did not attend the final between Argentina and Spain in protest against the world body’s decisions. While the Slovenian travelled to Mexico City for the opening game between the co-hosts and South Africa, he snubbed the trip to New Jersey on Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for the World Cup itself (64 teams) and it’s not a good idea for our qualifiers either. ⁠So, I’m not supporting that idea,” Ceferin said last year. The European governing body’s position has not changed since then while the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president, Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, has also voiced opposition - ​questioning where further expansion might end. UEFA's clout in football heirarchy is a no-brainer - what with Spain holding both the world and European champions' tag.