FIFA face backlash from UEFA, call them hypocrites as Balogun saga boils over
World governing body’s senior official in war of words Europe’s influential continental body
The presence of USA striker Folarin Balogun, courtesy a controversial ruling by FIFA, may have failed to make an impact in their Round-of-16 match against Belgium – but kept the controversy alive and kicking at the ongoing World Cup. FIFA had earlier given in to interference from US President Donald Trump to keep the red card suspension on Balogun in abeyance for the key game, but the hosts suffered a 4-1 defeat against Kevin De Bruyne & Co to exit from the tournament.
The overturning of a red card ban, an unheard-of step by the world governing body with only one precedent back in 1962, had invited severe contempt in the global football community. The European lobby did not mince words when in a statement on Monday, UEFA condemned the move – saying that FIFA under Gianni Infantino had crossed the red line. A war of words had begun since then with FIFA now accusing the influential European continental body of ‘hypocrisy.’
Mohammad Al-Kamali, chairperson of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, said in a statement that “the overturning of red cards is a common disciplinary measure” in European leagues, “yet this has never raised concerns about crossing any ‘red line’”.
Kamali’s statement read: “Reviewing the legal consequences of red cards in football is nothing new in the modern game. For instance, in the majority of top-tier leagues belonging to Uefa-affiliated member associations the overturning of red cards is a common disciplinary measure, yet this has never raised concerns about crossing any ‘red line’.
The statement from Al-Kamali did not address Trump’s role but said the disciplinary committee had acted independently of its executive, which is led by the president, Gianni Infantino. Fifa, meanwhile, had been quite sheepish on the issue since announcing Balogun would be available to face Belgium until Trump went public with his involvement, telling a press conference at the Oval Office that he had called Infantino asking for the red card to be ‘reviewed.’
Infantino subsequently issued a statement insisting he was not involved in the decision before FIFA released Al-Kamali’s statement which attempted to clarify the process. “The FIFA disciplinary committee (as any other FIFA judicial body) is independent as provided by the FIFA statutes and the FIFA disciplinary code,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Belgium captain Youri Tielemans said the Balogun controversy had helped motivate his team. “Let’s be honest: we held a meeting when we heard the news,” Tielemans said after Monday’s game. “We told ourselves we needed to do our talking on the pitch. That’s what we did today. I’m very proud of the team.”
Senior goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the team had faced a “lack of respect” in the US over the last few days. “People said they could easily beat us, but I think we’ve just proven today that we really are a good team,” he said.
Croatia complaint
Meanwhile, Croatia has submitted a formal complaint to FIFA following their exit in the round of 32 stage at the hands of Portugal, alleging ‘abuse of technology’ during a critical moment in the match that cost them a slot in the round of 16. Croatia’s journey ended dramatically with a 2-1 loss to Portugal, which saw a goal being disallowed during stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol appeared to have scored.