FIFA face backlash from UEFA, call them hypocrites as Balogun saga boils over

Kamali’s statement read: “Reviewing the legal consequences of red cards in football is nothing new in the modern game. For instance, in the majority of top-tier leagues belonging to Uefa-affiliated member associations the overturning of red cards is a common disciplinary measure, yet this has never raised concerns about crossing any ‘red line’.

The statement from Al-Kamali did not address Trump’s role but said the disciplinary committee had acted independently of its executive, which is led by the president, Gianni Infantino. Fifa, meanwhile, had been quite sheepish on the issue since announcing Balogun would be available to face Belgium until Trump went public with his involvement, telling a press conference at the Oval Office that he had called Infantino asking for the red card to be ‘reviewed.’

Infantino subsequently issued a statement insisting he was not involved in the decision before FIFA released Al-Kamali’s statement which attempted to clarify the process. “The FIFA disciplinary committee (as any other FIFA judicial body) is independent as provided by the FIFA statutes and the FIFA disciplinary code,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Belgium captain Youri Tielemans said the Balogun controversy had helped motivate his team. “Let’s be honest: we held a meeting when we heard the news,” Tielemans said after Monday’s game. “We told ourselves we needed to do our talking on the pitch. That’s what we did today. I’m very proud of the team.”

Senior goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the team had faced a “lack of respect” in the US over the last few days. “People said they could easily beat us, but I think we’ve just proven today that we really are a good team,” he said.

Croatia complaint

Meanwhile, Croatia has submitted a formal complaint to FIFA following their exit in the round of 32 stage at the hands of Portugal, alleging ‘abuse of technology’ during a critical moment in the match that cost them a slot in the round of 16. Croatia’s journey ended dramatically with a 2-1 loss to Portugal, which saw a goal being disallowed during stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol appeared to have scored.