World Cup: Infantino’s FIFA a Trump stooge? Balogun ban reversal says so

Scott Goodwin, a hedge fund manager and major donor to US Soccer, brought to the attention of Trump officials allegations that referee Raphael Claus had been involved in match-fixing in Brazil by issuing irregular red cards, according to the New York Times. Incidentally, neither the Brazilian authorities nor FIFA found any evidence of wrongdoing by Claus. Nevertheless, the report says Trump raised those allegations during his call with Infantino.

Claus, it may be noted, did not initially call a foul on Balogun but was asked to review the incident by officials monitoring the replays—a motley group from Venezuela, Colombia and France.

Was Balogun's red card harsh in the first place? Many would argue it was. Television replays showed the striker accidentally bringing his foot down on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović's ankle while challenging for the ball. However, intent is often considered irrelevant in such cases, with the final judgment typically left to the VAR officials, as it remains a subjective call.

During the group stage of the tournament, Qatar's Assim Madibo was involved in an incident that left Canada's midfielder Ismaël Koné with a broken leg. Madibo had not even made a challenge; the injury occurred accidentally rather than as a result of the nature of the tackle. FIFA, however, handed him a five-match ban — three games more than the standard suspension for serious foul play.

Does Balogun's reprieve, then, set a dangerous precedent—one that could make FIFA's task even more difficult in the days ahead? What about the 11 other cases at this World Cup in which players served suspensions without receiving similar relief? The Belgian Football Association has already indicated it will explore all legal avenues, and an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is almost certain to be among them.

Meanwhile, a sense of contempt and derision is growing within football circles, with FIFA citing Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which allows it "to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure". What justified a suspended sanction for Balogun, while other red-carded players were denied even the opportunity to appeal, remains anybody's guess.

As former England defender and BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards put it: "To have it suspended for a year makes a mockery of the whole tournament. It has left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths."

Is FIFA listening?