GOAT tour: the new normal of toxic selfie culture and zero returns?

It finally took someone with the spine of Abhinav Bindra to voice his discomfort about the millions spent by the country for ‘’moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access’’ with Lionel Messi for the past three days.

Yes, he is spot-on about the bigger picture and I cannot help but mention my experience of being trolled for questioning whether the footballing god’s visit will enrich Indian football.

Now, not many can dare question the wisdom of the man who gave India their first-ever individual Olympic gold in Beijing 2008.

The immediate reaction to what transpired over the weekend would be to name and shame those who were responsible for the PR disaster at Kolkata—comparing it with the smooth conduct of the event in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi—but how does it benefit the sporting ecosystem of the country? Ask this, and you will be branded as a spoilsport.

As we speak, the Argentine icon and his entourage are enjoying the hospitality of a leading industrial family of India at Jamnagar in Gujarat— marvelling at the wild life and the flora and fauna.

A conservative estimate says that Messi & Co stand to pocket a king’s ransom of around Rs 100 crore after the extended visit and it’s hardly a surprise that Messi made the right noise about ‘coming back’ to India for a match or otherwise. After all, India is a huge market with the right spending power these days.