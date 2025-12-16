Aroop Biswas resigns, taking moral responsibility for Messi event vandalism

West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas on Tuesday stepped down from his post, owning moral responsibility for what he described as serious lapses in the organisation of the high-profile football event featuring Argentine legend Lionel Messi at Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium last week.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said chief minister Mamata Banerjee had accepted Biswas’s resignation. However, there was no official confirmation from the chief minister’s office, even as questions lingered over who would succeed him. Biswas, who also holds the Power portfolio, will continue as a member of the state cabinet.

In a handwritten resignation letter in Bengali, Biswas said his decision was guided by the need to ensure the impartiality of the probe ordered by the chief minister. The inquiry is being conducted by a committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court. “I hope you will approve my request,” Biswas wrote, underlining that he was stepping aside from the Sports Ministry to facilitate a fair investigation.