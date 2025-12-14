GOAT Tour: Hyderabad, Mumbai gigs point a finger at Kolkata again

It’s the day after the Lionel Messi fiasco at the Salt Lake Stadium – with Mumbai hosting a seamless third leg of the GOAT Tour of India after Hyderabad last evening. The greatest irony of it all is that the Salt Lake Stadium, the largest football stadium of the country with even a truncated capacity of 65,000, lies in darkness and in ruins.

The bar posts on both sides are without nets, hundreds of uprooted fibre glass seat covers, hordes of advertising hoardings in tatters are a grim reminder of the mayhem unleashed by a frustrated and unruly crowd on Saturday noon. More than 24 hours after the momentary lapse of reason which ruined the reputation of the football city in front of an international media, the stadium authorities have hinted at an approximate figure of Rs two crores plus as damages.

‘’It’s still too early to arrive at a ballpark figure but the tragic part is only eight years back, a complete makeover of the stadium was done ahead of the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup at a cost of Rs 126 crores,’’ a senior official of the Salt Lake Stadium said on conditions of anonymity.