Kolkata Messi GOAT tour: Major chaos erupts as icon cuts short visit at venue
Eyewitnesses say some fans try to breach barricades and storm the pitch as police struggle to contain the unrest
Chaos erupted at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday as thousands of fans, many of whom had paid steep prices for tickets, watched their long-awaited chance to see Argentine football legend Lionel Messi dissolve into anger and disbelief.
Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am, accompanied by longtime strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. He was the first of the stars to step onto the turf, briefly circling the ground and waving to the crowd — a fleeting moment that ignited the stands.
But the magic was short-lived. The football icon remained hemmed in by a ring of VIPs, organisers and heavy security, effectively shutting out spectators in the galleries from any clear view. For many fans, even the stadium’s giant screens failed to offer a glimpse worth the wait.
As minutes stretched on, frustration spilled over. Chants of “We want Messi” rolled through the stands, growing louder with every passing moment. Tempers snapped when Messi was ushered out of the stadium within minutes — well before several invited dignitaries had even arrived.
What followed was an eruption of disappointment. Angry supporters hurled bottles onto the field and tore down banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.
Eyewitnesses said some spectators attempted to break open barricades and force their way onto the pitch, pushing police to the brink as they struggled to contain the swelling unrest.
“We’ve been cheated — there’s no other word for it. The programme said Messi would be here for nearly two hours. The least they could have done was let him take a lap of the stadium. Is this really what we paid for?” said Shrestha Chakraborty, fighting back tears.
While the situation stopped short of complete mayhem — aided by Messi’s early exit and the deployment of additional security — the turmoil cast a long shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory spectacle honouring one of football’s greatest global icons.
With PTI inputs
