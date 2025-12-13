Kolkata Messi GOAT tour: Major chaos erupts as icon cuts short visit at venue

As minutes stretched on, frustration spilled over. Chants of “We want Messi” rolled through the stands, growing louder with every passing moment. Tempers snapped when Messi was ushered out of the stadium within minutes — well before several invited dignitaries had even arrived.

What followed was an eruption of disappointment. Angry supporters hurled bottles onto the field and tore down banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.

Eyewitnesses said some spectators attempted to break open barricades and force their way onto the pitch, pushing police to the brink as they struggled to contain the swelling unrest.

“We’ve been cheated — there’s no other word for it. The programme said Messi would be here for nearly two hours. The least they could have done was let him take a lap of the stadium. Is this really what we paid for?” said Shrestha Chakraborty, fighting back tears.

While the situation stopped short of complete mayhem — aided by Messi’s early exit and the deployment of additional security — the turmoil cast a long shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory spectacle honouring one of football’s greatest global icons.

With PTI inputs