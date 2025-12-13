GOAT tour fiasco: Has inviting legends like Messi helped Indian football?

The mayhem at Lionel Messi’s first leg of GOAT Tour of India in Kolkata may have served as a lesson for the organisers of the next three gigs: one in Hyderabad this evening, Mumbai tomorrow and the capital the day after. In any case, what may make their job easier is that none are in a position to bring together a 65,000-plus crowd nor muster the same passion for the biggest icon of the sport.

The Yuva Bharati Krirangan (or Salt Lake Stadium) has, in it’s existence of over four decades, been no stranger to fan violence in football – but it’s shocking to have the biggest havoc of them being wrecked on a pride of place due to frustration borne in a promotional event.

The blame game has already begun between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP about the key figures of the destruction, but the occasion may be worthwhile to revisit our obsession of inviting football legends for an all-too-familiar felicitation routine.

Be it Pele, Diego Maradona, Messi or Ronaldinho, such gigs have flourished from time to time – irrespective of the dispensation in power – which has political heavyweights stealing the limelight with the legends, kicking a football or two as they play special guests at opening ceremonies.

The difference between Messi’s visit here in 2011, to play Argentina’s friendly against Venezuela and the ongoing one had been like chalk-and-cheese though – and it perhaps explains the angst of the fans on Saturday.