Igor Stimac: Did the Croat do enough to justify his hefty price tag?

A terse press release on Monday evening, 17 June, said the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had sacked head coach Igor Stimac with immediate effect, but we certainly have not heard the last of the issue.

While the AIFF is bracing up for the possible legal challenges to be thrown at them by the Croat for what could be a hefty sum in compensation, they will nevertheless be putting out an advertisement for the next coach.

While the boot to Stimac, a former World Cup bronze medallist and national coach of Croatia was on the cards for the last few months, what has created a potentially messy situation is the absence of a standard termination clause in the two-year renewal contract awarded to him in 2023.

This entails that the AIFF needs to compensate Stimac with full salary for the next two years — amounting to a figure in the region of Rs 8 crore in Indian currency.

The AIFF, for its part, is ready to offer three months’ salary (Rs 75 lakh) to the outgoing coach — which is not likely to be acceptable to him. What weakens the AIFF’s case is that while Stimac’s initial two-year contract penned in 2019 mentions a notice period, it was removed when the extension was drawn up last October.

The question is: how did such a crucial change in the clause escape the notice of all of the top brass? Or did the federation agree to Stimac dictating terms that would ensure that he could not be sacked at the drop of a hat?