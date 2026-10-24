India colts start on a winning note in Under-15 FIFA World Cup in Baku

Bibiano Fernandes's India began their campaign at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026 with a 4-2 victory over Laos in their Group K opener at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku on Saturday.

Captain Macdonnish Ngairangbam and R Lalremruatfela handed the Blue Colts an early two-goal advantage before Anavin Xayyasone reduced the deficit for Laos. Souksavanh Siliseng equalised for the Southeast Asians soon after half-time, but India finished strong with Lalremruatfela and Soumojit Sarkar firing from long range to restore the lead.

The win, interestingly enough, secured the nation's first three points at a FIFA tournament. The tournament features 189 national teams, divided into 32 groups, with matches played in an eight-a-side format. Each match consists of two 20-minute halves with rolling substitutions permitted.