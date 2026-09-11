India tour: Don Carlo wants to use FIFA windows with an eye on future
We must seek a balance between seniors and young players, Brazil coach says
The presence of the likes of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Marquinhos in the Brazil squad for the twin tours of India and Australia is great news for their legion of fans here. But veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to make full use of the upcoming FIFA international windows with an eye to the future.
The five-time world champions will play the Indian national team in a much-hyped friendly in Kolkata on 3 October.
This is the first time the Samba Boys will step out since their unceremonious exit from the 2026 World Cup. ‘Don Carlo’, as the coach is nicknamed, says: “We have four years, so we have time to work. We have to be patient and use the FIFA windows well. We don’t have much time together, but we have enough time to prepare a team with a clear idea and a strong collective.”
The 68-year-old, who took on the challenge of managing Brazil and its great expectations in his first-ever assignment with a national team, was against making any drastic changes. Speaking to CBF media after the squad announcement, the Italian said the squad must maintain a balance between experienced players and newcomers who can form the core of the team in the years ahead.
“We have to make a balanced list, with players who played in the last campaign and young players who can bring new energy to the team. The idea is to build something for the future without losing our competitiveness,” said Ancelotti.
A key part of the plan is to identify young players with the potential to make the step up to the senior national team. The coaching staff is also working alongside the youth national team coaches to keep track of players who could eventually contribute at major tournaments, including the Copa América and the World Cup.
“We are looking at young players with potential. We are working together with the youth teams because we want to know which players can help the national team in the future. We have to give them the opportunity when they are ready,” said the man with five UEFA Champions League crowns to his name.
Incidentally, 10 members of the current squad named on Wednesday play in the Brazilian Championship, underlining the importance placed on current form and physical condition, regardless of where a player is based.
“We are watching players everywhere. It is not important where they play. What is important is their condition, their quality and what they can give to the national team,” Ancelotti added.