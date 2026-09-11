India tour: Don Carlo wants to use FIFA windows with an eye on future

The presence of the likes of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Marquinhos in the Brazil squad for the twin tours of India and Australia is great news for their legion of fans here. But veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to make full use of the upcoming FIFA international windows with an eye to the future.

The five-time world champions will play the Indian national team in a much-hyped friendly in Kolkata on 3 October.

This is the first time the Samba Boys will step out since their unceremonious exit from the 2026 World Cup. ‘Don Carlo’, as the coach is nicknamed, says: “We have four years, so we have time to work. We have to be patient and use the FIFA windows well. We don’t have much time together, but we have enough time to prepare a team with a clear idea and a strong collective.”

The 68-year-old, who took on the challenge of managing Brazil and its great expectations in his first-ever assignment with a national team, was against making any drastic changes. Speaking to CBF media after the squad announcement, the Italian said the squad must maintain a balance between experienced players and newcomers who can form the core of the team in the years ahead.

“We have to make a balanced list, with players who played in the last campaign and young players who can bring new energy to the team. The idea is to build something for the future without losing our competitiveness,” said Ancelotti.