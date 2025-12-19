Indian football: Darkness even more stark after the splurge on Messi

All dressed up and nowhere to go – the phrase perhaps sums up the state of Indian football as on date. There are no takers for the Indian Super League (ISL), the elite league which usually kicks off by October, the I-League as well as the Indian Women’s League as the home truth about the health of the game in the country hits us harder.

What adds to the bitterness this time around is all the hype and splurging over Lionel Messi’s visit earlier this week. A clueless All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now made the 14 teams (East Bengal are not playing ball) a party to play possible stakeholders, a ludicrous proposition by all means even as there is a buzz that FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) may hold a truncated version of the league from February - if at all.

No prizes for guessing that such adhocism cannot be the way forward to run the second largest sport in the country – but then, a stitch in time may save the livelihood of at least 1000-odd footballers, support staff and hundreds of groundsmen around the country.

The ISL alone boasts of a registered number of 375 footballers and some of the leading names among them have repeatedly appealed on social media in the fervent hope for action to begin.