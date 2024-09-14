ISL 2024-25: 13 teams, one Indian head coach - just how Indian is the league?

This is not to suggest that the ISL has not had it’s share of top flight coaches over the years – from the iconic Zico in the early days to a Molina, Marquez, Carles Cuadret or Sergio Lobera in the current season. There are, in fact, six marquee names in the dugouts this time who have guided their clubs to a ISL title in the past: Chennaiyin FC’s Owen Coyle (2021-22 Shield with Jamshedpur FC), East Bengal FC’s Cuadrat (2018-19 Cup with Bengaluru FC), FC Goa’s Marquez (2021-22 Cup with Hyderabad FC), Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Molina (2016 Cup with ATK), Mumbai City FC’s Petr Kratky (2023-24 Cup with Mumbai City FC) and Odisha FC’s Sergio Lobera (2020-21 Cup and Shield with Mumbai City FC, 2019-20 Shield with FC Goa).

Having tracked the journey of ISL, one feels that the driving force in the boardrooms of all franchises is to go for tried and tested names as head coaches – and no Indian (barring Jamil) has been able to instill that level of confidence to be bestowed with the responsibility. ‘’There is no doubt an obsession with the fair skin while looking for the head coaches, but then India’s overall standing needs to be blamed for this. For example, if a Indian footballer wants to ply his trade in Europe, it’s well nigh impossible to get a work permit for precisely this reason,’’ an ISL insider commented.

PK, Amal Dutta's days

‘’The same principle doesn’t apply when ISL hires overseas footballers and the club managements fall back largely on inputs of the agents for this – which has often backfired. When it comes to coaches, some of them have taken the clubs to glory and left a lasting impression on the minds of the fans,’’ he chipped in.

The art of club coaching has evolved in India over the decades – with the likes of the legendary P.K.Banerjee and Amal Dutta ruling the roost in the Seventies and Eighties, before the mantle passed on to the likes of Subrata Bhattacharya, Subhas Bhowmick and T. Chathunny who shepherded their teams to the I-League titles. However, when the ISL was unleashed upon the Indian football fan in 2014 with a star shower and entertainment quotient, the seniors were already on their way out and decks were actually cleared for foreign professionals to take over.

The official reason which had been impeding the growth of former Indian footballers as coaches was their reluctance to undertake the formal AFC certificates – barring a few exceptions. A stunning example from Jamil’s Jamshedpur FC, however, can go a long way in changing the perception!