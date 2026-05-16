ISL: Can the Kolkata derby decide the elite league winners tomorrow?
The truncated edition, in serious doubt till even last January, as now gone down to the wire
Back in the day, the result of a Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (erstwhile Mohun Bagan) and East Bengal decided the fate of the Calcutta Football League more often than not. The footballing fortunes have now changed with the emergence of Indian Super League (ISL) beyond recognition – but the clash on Sunday, for the first time in this elite competition, seems like a throwback to those days.
Call it the Super Sunday for Indian football if you like as the Big Two, two of Asia’s oldest extant clubs are toe-to-toe in occupying the top two spots in the table with Mumbai City third on goal-difference with all three on equal points (22) in this truncated edition of the league. The fans of red-and-golden brigade have, in particular, reasons to be upbeat as it’s been a long wait for them which has seen the club finishing in the lower lungs of ISL several times.
What’s more, East Bengal could never replicate their success rate against their traditional rivals in ISL– failing to win a single of their 10 meetings in this league with a 2-2 draw in 2023-24 being the only time they have got a point. The uncertainty over sponsors, management woes have seen them building the team from scratch on at least three occasions but the current lot under coach astute coach Oscar Bruzon looks to be made of sterner stuff who can challenge the defending champions.
A remarkable aspect of ISL 2026, which looked a non-starter even till last January with no commercial partners in sight, is that as many as seven teams can theoretically the crown – as in till Friday. Full points on Sunday for either East Bengal or the defending champions MBSG will eliminate Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa. Either of Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC can, meanwhile, finish on 25 points which is also where the winners of the derby can end if they lose their last match.
With head-to-head record being the first tie-breaker in case of equal points, East Bengal would want to be level on points with Mumbai City FC. For Mohun Bagan, who have lost to Mumbai, Punjab FC would be the team they would want to be on same points to decide the season’s champions. However, neither Punjab nor Mumbai FC would be in the hunt if the Kolkata clubs get four points from the remaining two rounds.
If Mohun Bagan and East Bengal end on 26 points and Sunday’s derby ends in a draw, goal difference will be considered to decide on the winners. East Bengal, as things stand, have a comfortable plus-five lead there.
‘’It would be an apt tribute to Tutu da (Swapan Sadhan Bose) if we can win the big game on Sunday and ensure back-to-back titles,’’ remarked Subhasis Bose, Mohun Bagan skipper and leader of defence in a media interview. The former Mohun Bagan president, a larger-than-life figure in Kolkata maidan who has held different positions in the maroon-and-green camp, passed away at 79 on Tuesday.
East Bengal coach Bruzon, however, insisted his side are embracing the occasion with belief rather than pressure while also acknowledging the expectations surrounding the defending champions. ''We don't take it as a responsibility. Probably, Mohun Bagan will have more tension because they need to defend the title. But we are having a dream. And when you have a dream, you can move mountains,” the Spaniard added.
Catch the match
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium
Kick-off: 7.30 pm
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