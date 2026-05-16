ISL: Can the Kolkata derby decide the elite league winners tomorrow?

Back in the day, the result of a Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (erstwhile Mohun Bagan) and East Bengal decided the fate of the Calcutta Football League more often than not. The footballing fortunes have now changed with the emergence of Indian Super League (ISL) beyond recognition – but the clash on Sunday, for the first time in this elite competition, seems like a throwback to those days.

Call it the Super Sunday for Indian football if you like as the Big Two, two of Asia’s oldest extant clubs are toe-to-toe in occupying the top two spots in the table with Mumbai City third on goal-difference with all three on equal points (22) in this truncated edition of the league. The fans of red-and-golden brigade have, in particular, reasons to be upbeat as it’s been a long wait for them which has seen the club finishing in the lower lungs of ISL several times.

What’s more, East Bengal could never replicate their success rate against their traditional rivals in ISL– failing to win a single of their 10 meetings in this league with a 2-2 draw in 2023-24 being the only time they have got a point. The uncertainty over sponsors, management woes have seen them building the team from scratch on at least three occasions but the current lot under coach astute coach Oscar Bruzon looks to be made of sterner stuff who can challenge the defending champions.